The International Criminal Police Organization says any request linked to offences related to freedom of expression will be assessed according to international human rights standards.

PETALING JAYA: Interpol has yet to receive the police’s request for assistance to track down controversial comedian Jocelyn Chia.

Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reported that no such request has been received as of yesterday.

“No request for a notice or diffusion from Malaysia has been received in relation to this individual,” an Interpol spokesman told CNA.

The spokesman said any request associated with offences related to freedom of expression would be assessed in accordance with international human rights standards.

The request must also be “compliant with Interpol’s constitution which forbids activities that are religious, racial, military or political in nature”.

On Tuesday, Inspector-General of Police Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said the police would seek Interpol’s help to locate Chia for running down Malaysia using a US platform.

In response to that, Chia said this would only make her more famous.

In a clip that went viral last week, Chia is heard using profanities to insult Malaysia. She had also made what netizens termed a “bad” joke about the missing MH370 aircraft.

She also boasted about how Singapore was now a first world nation despite its then prime minister crying on television after it was forced to leave Malaysia, which she said is a “developing country”.