MUAR: A man pleaded guilty in the sessions court here today to eight charges of committing physical sexual assault and raping his daughter, who’s now aged 15, for the past three years.

Judge Abu Bakar Mamat fixed July 16 for case mention for the submission of the accused’s medical report, DNA and criminal records.

On the first charge, the 41-year-old man, who does odd-jobs in his village for a living, allegedly committed physical sexual assault on his daughter by touching parts of her body at a house in Parit Yusof, Semerah, Batu Pahat, in 2020. She was 12 then.

The charge was framed under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017, read with Section 16 of the same law, for committing an offence with a person in a relationship of trust.

The man, who has five children, faces up to 20 years’ jail and whipping if found guilty of sexual assault against a minor.

The man also faces seven charges of raping the girl at the same address since October last year.

The charges, framed under Section 376(3) of the Penal Code, provides for up to 30 years’ in prison and at least 10 strokes of the rotan.

Deputy public prosecutor Nur Sulehan Abd Rahman prosecuted. The accused was not represented.