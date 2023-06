Local council says authorities are still clearing the roads of fallen trees and debris.

SHAH ALAM: Pantai Morib is to be closed to the public and traders until July 2 for clean-up and repairs following yesterday’s thunderstorm.

Kuala Langat municipal council, in a Facebook post, said its rapid action squad, along with the fire and rescue department, civil defence force, public works department and the police, had been actively working to remove fallen trees and clear roads since yesterday evening.

There were no reports of injuries.