Home minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail says this poses a major obstacle for the ministry, the police and the government.

KUALA LUMPUR: Online gambling syndicates are backed by political patrons who pose an obstacle to tackling the problem, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Home minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said it would be “laughable” to say these syndicates are free from political patronage.

“Yes, there is an element of political patronage exerted upon the players (syndicates). That is affirmative,” he said in response to a supplementary question by R Ramanan (PH-Sungai Buloh) on whether such patronage exists in the illegal industry.

“This is where their influence and protection come from. This is where corruption and bribery come from. This is where the lack of political will to renew the fight against this problem comes from.

“This political patronage poses a major obstacle for the home ministry, police and the government.”

Saifuddin explained the cycle of political patronage, where the “political masters” would protect syndicates from legal action, and they would then “reciprocate”. However, he did not elaborate on what this reciprocation entails.

He also called for legislation to tackle illegal gambling such as the Betting Act 1953 and the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953 to be amended to effectively tackle the problem.

These “outdated laws”, he said, were created when cockfights were the most common form of gambling.

Saifuddin said he will discuss proposed amendments with Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

Last month, Bukit Aman criminal investigation department director Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay warned district police chiefs of stern action if they fail to act on illegal gambling activities.

He said Bukit Aman will not give these police chiefs any warning and will take immediate action.

In February, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission said it had blocked 6,381 online gambling websites from 2020 to the end of 2022.