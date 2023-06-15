Former health minister Dzulkefly Ahmad says the reforms require commitment from the entire Cabinet as ‘health is in all policy and all sectors’.

PETALING JAYA: Former health minister Dzulkefly Ahmad has called on Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim to provide the leadership for reforming the healthcare system so it will succeed.

Debating the health white paper in the Dewan Rakyat today, Dzulkefly (PH-Kuala Selangor) said the healthcare reforms require commitment from all the Cabinet members, including the prime minister, as “health is in all policy and all sectors”.

“If Tambun (Anwar) does not take charge and does not provide the leadership to ensure the reforms will take place, I’m worried that it will die before it is born,” he said.

Dzulkefly said the success of the healthcare reform is also determined by the social determinants of health (the nonmedical factors that influence health outcomes), including education and the environment.

Earlier today, health minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa presented the health white paper.

The white paper, initiated by the previous government, outlines four pillars and 15 health reform strategies to establish a healthcare system that focuses on preventive and promotive services to ensure the well-being and good health of the people.

Dzulkefly also suggested a “pool and prepaid” healthcare funding strategy by pulling together all the funds from various sources, including public and private healthcare.

He said healthcare funding should not only be determined by the current 5% of the national gross domestic product (GDP).

“Our healthcare system is predominantly tax based. If we still push for 5% of GDP, it will cost not less than RM130 billion for the next five years,” he said.