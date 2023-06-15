The Pagoh MP says it is not just the B40 group feeling the pinch during these challenging times.

KUALA LUMPUR: Muhyiddin Yassin (PN-Pagoh) has cautioned the government against pressing ahead with raising the fees for healthcare services in public hospitals and clinics.

In the Dewan Rakyat today, he hoped any plans to increase the rates will be postponed and reconsidered, given the burden on the people, not just the B40 group.

“Based on studies, people outside the B40 group have also been hit financially due to sudden increases in the cost of living.

“If there are any proposals from the government to raise the charges for public healthcare treatment, I request that they be postponed and re-evaluated,” he said.

The government has proposed raising public healthcare treatment fees for the “wealthy” in its health white paper, meaning high-income households will be means-tested and pay services accordingly.

According to the health ministry’s website, the fee for regular outpatient services at public facilities is RM1, and RM5 to see a specialist.

Fees for inpatient treatment are between RM5 and RM10 per day, while the charges for maternity services range from RM10 to RM300.

Meanwhile, health minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa said the review of the fees will involve “a lot” of engagements with stakeholders and an in-depth analysis before a decision is made.

She reiterated that the ministry’s priority was to ensure those who were in need of affordable public healthcare services would have access to it.