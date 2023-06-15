The 17-year-old mother pleaded guilty to causing injury to her child.

KUALA LUMPUR: A 17-year-old mother of a toddler and her boyfriend were charged in two separate courts here today with abusing her 23-month-old daughter earlier this month.

The teenager pleaded guilty at the magistrates’ court to causing injury to her child by beating her with her hands at an apartment unit in Desa Rejang, Setapak, between June 4 and 7.

The charge was framed under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001, which provides for a maximum RM50,000 fine or up to 20 years’ in prison, or both, upon conviction.

Magistrate Nur Farahain Roslan allowed bail of RM3,500 in one surety and fixed July 11 for sentencing, pending a behaviour report from the welfare department.

Her boyfriend, Amir Shafiq Shuaimy, 31, was charged at the sessions court under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001 with using a clothes hanger to cause injury to the victim at the same place and date.

He claimed trial to the charge after it was read out before judge Izralizam Sanusi.

Deputy public prosecutor Roslizi Sulaiman offered bail of RM30,000 in two sureties, on condition that the accused reports to the nearest police station once a month and did not disturb the victim and prosecution witnesses.

“The victim suffered serious injuries involving her entire body, with swellings and bruises on the legs. In addition, this case has received public attention,” he said.

Meanwhile, Amir, who was unrepresented, asked for a reduced bail amount as he had to support his wife, who is two months’ pregnant, as well as his four children and his mother.

Izralizam allowed bail of RM16,000 in one surety with the same conditions suggested by the prosecution and fixed July 11 for case mention.