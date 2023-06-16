One died of multiple organ failure and the other due to severe brain injury.

PETALING JAYA: Two secondary school students aged 17 have died in Pitas, Sabah, due to methanol poisoning after spending about a week in intensive care.

According to Sinar Harian, one of the Form 5 students died on Wednesday while the other died yesterday at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Kota Kinabalu.

Kota Marudu police chief Zairolnizal Ishak said the first student died from multiple organ failure due to methanol poisoning, while the second one died after severe brain damage.

Police have classified the cases as sudden death.

On June 9, 20 students at a boarding school in Pitas were reportedly treated for methanol poisoning after consuming a mixture of a carbonated drink and industrial spirit.

Sabah deputy health director Dr Asits Sanna said the victims were aged 13 to 17.

Eight of them suffered stomach ache, vomiting, blurred vision and headaches, with two of the students admitted to hospital.