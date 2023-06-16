Sandakan MP Vivian Wong is the first woman to hold the position.

PETALING JAYA: Sandakan MP Vivian Wong of DAP has been appointed to chair the Sabah Commercial Vehicles Licensing Board (CVLB).

Wong is the first woman to hold the post, which had been vacant since March, the Borneo Post reported.

She chaired a meeting with the board members and its officers during her first day at the job and spoke of the need to improve Sabah’s public transport system.

“Sabah CVLB needs to actively participate in the planning and improvement of the public transport system in Sabah by ensuring that the system is comparable to that of other states,” she said.

Wong was elected Sandakan MP in 2019 in succession to her father, Stephen Wong, who died of a heart attack that year. She was re-elected last year after winning in the general election.

Wong is an appointed member of DAP’s central executive committee. She did not contest the party elections.