PETALING JAYA: Agriculture and food security minister Mohamad Sabu is in hospital with appendicitis and is due to undergo surgery tonight.

He was admitted to Putrajaya Hospital earlier today. A statement from the minister’s office said Mohamad is in stable condition.

Mohamad, 68, known as Mat Sabu, is president of Amanah, a partner in the ruling coalition, and was made agriculture and food security minister in December.