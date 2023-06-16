Cycling ace Azizulhasni Awang says he will take a day’s rest then pursue the Asian keirin title after eight years.

NILAI: National cycling ace Azizulhasni Awang has got his hands back on the Asian sprint title after emerging victorious in the Asian Track Cycling Championships at the National Velodrome here tonight.

The 35-year-old won his seventh title after skipping last year’s edition to recover from open heart surgery. He previously won the sprint title in 2008, 2009, 2014, 2017, 2019 and 2020.

Azizulhasni, who has been dubbed the Pocket Rocketman, beat Jakarta Nations Cup silver medallist Kaiya Ota of Japan 2-0 (9.924s, 9.828s) in the men’s elite sprint final for a record 11th gold medal overall in the championships.

Earlier in the semi-finals, he knocked out defending champion Kento Yamasaki of Japan 2-0.

Azizulhasni said he will take a day’s rest and begin his challenge for his first Asian keirin title in eight years, having last triumphed in his pet event in 2015 in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand.

A victory tomorrow will see him repeat his two-gold feat in sprint and keirin that he achieved in Nara, Japan, in 2008 where he also claimed the team sprint silver medal.

Azizulhasni was overcome with emotion after winning his seventh sprint title and had to be comforted by national head coach John Beasley.

He said he had to overcome huge challenges on and off the track to win the title.

“Overcoming the two Japanese riders in the semi-finals and final today was definitely a huge challenge, especially Kaya, who is a world-class sprint rider. I had to be prepared and adopt the right tactic to overcome him.

“In the first race, I chose to stay behind him and then power away. For the second race, I started in front of him and went full throttle until he ran out of gas at the last bend.

“I am very happy to win my 11th gold medal in the ACC and reach ‘legendary status’… even the Japanese riders have not done this in this championships.

“I can’t control my emotions right now because I have been dreaming of this gold since taking part in Hong Kong (in the International Track Cup) last month,” he told reporters.

Yamasaki had to be content with third place this time after beating compatriot Kohei Terasaki 2-0 in the bronze-medal decider.

In the women’s elite sprint final, Japan’s Riyu Ohta defended her crown by beating compatriot Mina Sato 2-0.