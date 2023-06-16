Selangor police say the suspect in a viral video has been identified and summoned to the Gombak police headquarters.

PETALING JAYA: Police have opened two investigation papers in the case of a woman who shouted at two policemen in Gombak on Thursday.

This comes after two video clips were circulated widely on social media, showing a woman scolding the officers for allegedly causing a ruckus in a residential area, and threatening to hit or arrest them.

In one of the clips, the woman was heard telling one of the policemen that he was just a lance corporal and should not act like the district police chief.

The nature of her outburst had led to speculation that the woman was also a police officer, but this could not be confirmed.

Selangor police chief Hussein Omar Khan said the woman also refused to show her official identification when asked to do so.

Following the incident, police are investigating the case under Section 506 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation.

The woman is also being investigated under Section 186 of the Penal Code for obstructing a public servant from carrying out his duties and Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955 for behaving in an insulting manner.

“The suspect has been identified and summoned to the Gombak police headquarters to assist in the investigation,” he said in a statement.