Police say the two machines skidded into the opposite lane and crashed after a downpour in the area.

JOHOR BAHRU: Two women motorcyclists were killed when their machines skidded in wet road conditions and crashed into a lorry in Jalan Gunung Pulai, near Kulai, today.

Acting Kulai district police chief Supt Yusof Othman said the crash is believed to have occurred after a downpour in the area.

One motorcyclist, aged 36, died at the scene, while the other, aged 38, died while receiving treatment at Kulai hospital.

“Both motorcyclists lost control of their machines at a bend before skidding into the opposite lane and crashing into a lorry,” he said.

The lorry driver was unharmed.