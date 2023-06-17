After losing the first game tamely at 12-21 at the Indonesian Open, the world No 3 pair came back strongly to take the next two games at 23-21, 21-13.

PETALING JAYA: National men’s top badminton doubles pair Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik continued their good run at the 2023 Indonesian Open as they stormed into the final after beating homesters Pramudya Kusumawardana-Yeremia Erich Yoche Yacob Rambitan 12-21, 21-15, 21-19.

The world No. 3 pair got off to a jittery start in the first game giving away points easily with unforced errors and losing tamely at 12-21 as the Indonesians, who are ranked number 25, were buoyed by the roar of the home crowd at the Istora Senayan in Jakarta.

In the second game, both pairs started off cautiously until mid-way with the Malaysians leading 11-10. It then became a nail-biting affair with the lead changing hands.

After a tense 20 minutes, Aaron-Wooi Yik took the game, saving a game point, going on to win 23-21 to force a rubber.

The Malaysians then showed superb form to outclass their rivals, racing to a 11-5 lead in seven minutes. They did not look back and led 14-9 in 11 minutes.

Aaron-Wooi Yik then took the game and match at 21-13 after playing for 50 minutes.

With this win, Aaron-Wooi Yik have beaten their rivals three times in their four meetings so far.

In the final tomorrow, they will meet Asian Games and Commonwealth Games champions Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty from India.