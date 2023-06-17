The late Ahmad Fadzil Omar Azzadin’s son says the motorcyclist who caused the crash must step forward and explain why he fled the scene.

PETALING JAYA: The son of a man who died in a crash on the elevated Sungai Besi-Ulu Klang Expressway (SUKE) highway has urged the motorcyclist who caused the accident to step forward and apologise.

Hafidz Ahmad Fadzil, 36, told FMT he was upset that the motorcyclist fled the scene of the accident without helping his father, Ahmad Fadzil Omar Azzadin, 62.

Hafidz said he also wants the rider to explain why he didn’t call an ambulance.

“I am disappointed that the motorcyclist simply fled the scene. Everyone makes mistakes, but at least be responsible and apologise to us, especially to my mother.

“If the rider is reading this, please come forward and apologise to my mother.”

On Wednesday, Hafidz’s father Fadzil lost control of his Ducati motorcycle and crashed into a road divider when trying to avoid a motorcyclist who was riding against the flow of traffic. Fadzil was flung off over the side of the exit ramp and fell to his death.

The incident was captured on closed-circuit television (CCTV) and the footage was widely shared on social media.

While Hafidz thanked the public for their prayers and condolences, he appealed to social media users to be more sensitive and stop sharing any gory photos and video clips of the crash.

The police are still looking for the motorcyclist who caused the crash, with Ampang Jaya police chief Azam Ismail urging those with information on the case to contact the nearest police station or Ampang Jaya traffic police investigating officer Yusaiful Muhamat Basir at 011-1307 8348.

Azam said that CCTV footage of the crash had been handed over for forensic analysis. The autopsy had determined the cause of death as “multiple injuries due to a road traffic crash”.