The car turned turtle in the incident.

KUALA TERENGGANU: A husband and wife were killed while their two children were seriously injured in a crash at Km267.2 of the East Coast Expressway 2 (LPT 2) near the Jabor exit in Kemaman.

Riduan Yaacob and his wife, Zahidah Hanisah Mohamad, both 35, died at the scene after their car crashed and turned turtle.

Their children, Uwais Wafiuddin, 8, and Raudhatul Khayra, 3, sustained serious injuries.

A Terengganu fire rescue department spokesman said eight firemen were sent from the Cheneh fire station after a distress call at 4.14pm.

“No other vehicles were involved in the crash and the cause is being investigated.”

The two children are being treated at the Kemaman and Kuantan hospitals.