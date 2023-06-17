Domestic trade and cost of living minister Salahuddin Ayub says discussions will be held with the finance and higher education ministries regarding this.

PARIT: The government is considering reintroducing a discount card for students of higher education institutions (IPT) to reduce their burden.

Domestic trade and cost of living minister Salahuddin Ayub said discussions will be held with the finance and higher education ministries regarding the matter soon.

“The idea can be extended as many Rahmah aid programmes are being implemented for these students, such as the RM5 food menu.

“These programmes are held to make it easier for them to get food at their universities.

“There is even a ‘food bank’ for those who need to get certain items for free,” he said at the Rahmah tour programme and a town hall session with the people at Universiti Teknologi Mara’s campus in Seri Iskandar here.

Previously, the 1Malaysia Student Discount Card (KDS1M) was introduced to function as a debit, ATM and discount card for IPT students.

Using that, they received discounts of up to 60% on various products.