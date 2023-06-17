The higher education minister says the meeting demonstrated the unity government’s commitment to seek diverse perspectives on the nation’s economic direction.

PETALING JAYA: Higher education minister Khaled Nordin has cautioned against reading too much into former Umno Youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin’s presence at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

Khaled said the meeting, which was also attended by Umno vice-president Johari Ghani and other economists, demonstrated the unity government’s commitment to seek diverse perspectives on the nation’s economic direction.

“Do not read too much into it. The Anwar-led government is showing its openness in wanting to meet and accept views from various quarters.

“This is why he invited Khairy to the meeting. I believe Khairy used the opportunity to deliver his views on how to fix and improve Malaysia’s economy,” he said, according to Harian Metro.

Khaled was commenting on public speculation surrounding Khairy’s participation in the discussion.

Yesterday, Anwar said the meeting addressed new growth areas and methods to strengthen the investment ecosystem.

Anwar, who is also the finance minister, said all views provided at the discussion would be used in designing the Madani economic narrative, which was announced on Monday.

Among those who attended the meeting were former Khazanah Research Institute chairman Nungsari Ahmad Radhi; the chairman and board members of the Malaysian Institute of Economic Research; director of a development institute at Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia, Noor Azlan Ghazali; Treasury secretary-general Johan Mahmood Merican; and economy ministry secretary-general Nor Azmie Diron.

Separately, Khaled, who is also Umno vice-president, brushed off claims that three out of 10 Umno warlords, who are allegedly joining Perikatan Nasional, are from Johor.

He said, at the state party level, there was no official news regarding the matter and hoped it remained a rumour.