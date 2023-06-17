Deputy prime minister Fadillah Yusof said too much politicking will deter efforts to restore the nation’s economy.

PETALING JAYA: Deputy prime minister Fadillah Yusof has invited Perikatan Nasional to join the government to help its efforts to develop the nation.

He said excessive politicking by the opposition will only hinder efforts to restore the nation’s economy, Astro Awani reported.

“If I could, I would like to suggest to PN to join the government, so there won’t be any more politicking,” he told reporters after a constituency event in Petra Jaya. “Let’s build the nation together. We need political stability (to build the nation),” he was quoted as saying.

Fadillah was asked for his comment on a statement by Kedah menteri besar Sanusi Nor recently in which he criticised a minister for allegedly riding a cow at the launch of a function.

Sanusi said the stunt by the minister was a gimmick, adding that the minister’s performance in the Cabinet is disappointing.

Fadillah said while Sanusi is entitled to his own opinions, he believes political stability is important in order for all parties to focus on improving the economy and developing the country.

“With (political) stability, we can focus on improving the economy. Once the economy recovers, we can help the people and develop the nation,” he said.