Deputy minister Fuziah Salleh says the increase in prices of baby milk was a matter of concern.

PETALING JAYA: The domestic trade and cost of living ministry (KPDN) is to hold an engagement session with infant formula-producing companies this week to talk about the increase in prices.

Deputy minister Fuziah Salleh said they were aware of the increasing cost of baby milk and this was a matter of concern.

“We also admit that this milk is not something we can control, but we are taking steps to gather all suppliers to negotiate the price,” Bernama reported her as saying after attending a function in Bukit Mertajam today.

Meanwhile, in Lumut, minister Salahuddin Ayub said he had asked infant formula manufacturers to supply a list showing price movements over the past six months.

He said the ministry hoped to take several initiatives to tackle any increase in prices.

Speaking after visiting a cooking oil packaging company in Lumut today, he said he had not seen any drastic increase in the price of infant formula in the shops he had visited in the Manjung district.

Bernama said social media had reported a RM10-RM30 increase in the price of infant formula.