PN chairman Muhyiddin Yassin said Azmin Ali, as state coalition leader and a former menteri besar, must present PN with a victory.

SHAH ALAM: Perikatan Nasional chairman Muhyiddin Yassin has placed the onus on Selangor PN leader Azmin Ali to deliver victory at the coming state elections.

He said it was Azmin’s responsibility, as a former menteri besar and the current Selangor PN chairman, to ensure that the coalition wins at the elections.

“It is Azmin’s responsibility to ‘present’ the victory of Selangor to PN,” he said at the launching of the PN election machinery.

Azmin was menteri besar of Selangor from 2014 to 2018 while he was with PKR, leading a Pakatan Rakyat government. He later left PKR and joined Bersatu and was a minister in the PN federal government led by Muhyiddin.

He has said he had no plans to contest in the Selangor elections, citing his desire to take a break from politics and to pave the way for younger candidates to assume his role.

However, Muhyiddin said today that Azmin had yet to decide whether to contest any state seat.