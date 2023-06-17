The Perikatan Nasional chairman said: ‘When the time comes, we will know who the candidate will be.’

SHAH ALAM: Perikatan Nasional chairman Muhyiddin Yassin said there is no need just yet to announce the PN candidate to be Selangor menteri besar, with the party waiting for the right time to make the call.

“When the time comes, we will know who the candidate will be,” he said after launching the party’s election machinery today.

When pressed by reporters, Muhyiddin declined to reveal which PN member party would contest the most seats in Selangor.

The former prime minister’s comments come after PN information chief Azmin Ali, a former Selangor menteri besar, said he had no plans to contest in the Selangor elections, citing his desire to take a break from politics.

Before losing his parliamentary seat in Gombak in the 2022 general election, Azmin had served as international trade and industry minister under Muhyiddin and his successor, Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said that by sitting out the elections, he would pave the way for younger candidates from the coalition to assume his role.

On seat negotiations between the coalition’s component parties, Muhyiddin said it is almost complete and that the coalition’s leaders would meet on Wednesday for final talks.

“There are only a few matters left to finalise,” he said.