Menteri besar Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar says he has yet to seek an audience with the Sultan of Terengganu to present the matter for consent.

MARANG: The date of dissolution of the Terengganu state legislative assembly to pave the way for the state election has not been decided yet, says menteri besar Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar.

However, he said that certain dates regarding the matter have been thought of, but they need to be presented to the Sultan of Terengganu, Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin first for his consent.

“As to when I will be granted an audience with Tuanku Sultan is also not known yet. I have yet to seek an audience with Tuanku Sultan regarding this matter.

“Let me inform Tuanku Sultan first and then I will announce. We still have time until June 30 (when the state assembly dissolves automatically),” he told reporters after the launch of the Marang Perikatan Nasional (PN) election machinery here, last night.

Besides Terengganu, the state governments of Kedah and Selangor have also yet to announce the date of dissolution of their respective state assemblies, while the Kelantan state assembly will reportedly be dissolved on June 22, Penang (June 28), and Negeri Sembilan (June 30).

Meanwhile, PN secretary-general Hamzah Zainudin, who was also present, said the PN Presidential Council will convene on June 21 to finalise the distribution of seats among the coalition’s three component parties – PAS, Bersatu and Gerakan – for the upcoming polls in six states.

He said that at the moment there were only a few seats left that have not been settled and that these would take into account the suitability of the PN component parties to contest them.