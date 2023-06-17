The tigress was found trapped in a snare in Gua Musang.

KOTA BHARU: The department of wildlife and national parks of Peninsular Malaysia (Perhilitan) rescued an 80kg female Malayan tiger that was found trapped in a poacher’s snare near the NTT Metro Farm, Pos Blau, Gua Musang, yesterday.

Kelantan Perhilitan director Hafid Rohani said the department was alerted by the farm’s staff.

He said the rescue operation was carried out by the staff of the wildlife conservation division from Perhilitan’s headquarters in Kuala Lumpur, Perhilitan Kelantan, the National Wildlife Rescue Centre and the National Tiger Conservation Centre.

“The location was difficult to access because it was in a steep area on the banks of a river. Heavy rain also hampered our work.

“The rescue party used a motorboat and a drone to inspect the condition of the wild animal.

“A tranquiliser gun was used to temporarily put the tigress to sleep to facilitate the rescue work,” he said in a statement.

Hafid said the left front paw of the tigress was found trapped in the snare.

“The operation, involving 21 personnel, took three hours. The tigress was later taken to the National Wildlife Rescue Centre for further treatment.”

Hafid said poachers who set snares could be fined not less than RM50,000 and not more than RM100,000 and jailed not more than 10 years, if caght and convicted.