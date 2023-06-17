Both coalitions also decide not to contest against each other during the elections.

TUMPAT: Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN) will use their own logos during the Kelantan state elections.

Terengganu and Kelantan PKR state chairman Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad said both coalitions also decided not to contest against each other during the elections.

He said the seat allocation negotiations were conducted in a good atmosphere.

“Alhamdulillah, I think we have no problems. Tonight, we also have a political ceramah together with Amanah and Umno in Kota Lama, Kota Bharu.

“The seat allocations for Kelantan were done rather quickly. To me, it’s a very positive mood.

“Like I said before, we want to have proper checks and balances in the Kelantan state assembly – that’s the mission of PH and BN,” he said after visiting the Sungai Kelantan Integrated River Valley Development Project in Teluk Renjuna here today.

The Kelantan state assembly will be dissolved on June 22 to pave the way for state elections. This will see PAS and the PH-BN alliance vying for the 45 state seats.