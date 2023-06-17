The 35-year-old also allegedly made lewd gestures at the police officers who stopped him for inspection.

PETALING JAYA: A police officer was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol and going against traffic flow along Jalan Cheras yesterday.

The 35-year-old also allegedly made lewd gestures at the police officers who stopped him for inspection.

Harian Metro quoted a source as saying that the incident occurred around 4am when two police officers spotted a Perodua Myvi being driven against traffic flow.

“The officers followed the vehicle and instructed the driver to stop.

“The driver is believed to have been under the influence of alcohol.

“When the officers attempted to conduct an inspection, the man refused to cooperate and made lewd gestures,” said the source.

The officers then apprehended the driver and brought him to the Cheras district police headquarters for further investigation.

Cheras district police chief Zam Halim Jamaluddin confirmed the arrest of the officer.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 186 of the Penal Code and Section 45A(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.