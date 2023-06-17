The prime minister orders military chiefs to make professional decisions on arms. ‘Politicians need not meddle. Same for external agents.’

BUTTERWORTH: Politicians and external agents should stay out of military purchasing decisions, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said today.

He said he had given orders to the service chiefs of the army, navy and air force that purchasing decisions should be made on professional grounds by the respective units.

“Politicians need not meddle. Same for external agents. When it is decided, we discuss with the Treasury on costs and we negotiate directly with the relevant governments,” he said in an address to the personnel at RMAF Butterworth, the air force base here.

Anwar said he was astonished to see a navy frigate dating from 1973 on display at the recent LIMA maritime and aerospace expo in Langkawi.

He said while the present air force aircraft were “not as bad” but they were not on par with those of neighbouring countries.

“We don’t mean to go to war, but we need to have the necessary preparedness,” he said.

