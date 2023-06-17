This follows a call for fees at public universities to be reduced by 50% if the hybrid learning system and flexible timetables are introduced.

KOTA TINGGI: Higher education minister Khaled Nordin said he would ask the National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) to reevaluate the type or amount of loan that will be levied when the hybrid learning system and flexible schedule are introduced.

According to him, hybrid learning was not compulsory, but only an option. Students can apply for flexible learning that covers only certain subjects.

“Only 90 fields are suitable for flexible learning.

“I have asked PTPTN to look into how far the loans need to be changed,” he told reporters after visiting Felda Bukit Easter in Kota Tinggi, Johor, today.

Angkatan Mahasiswa Universiti Malaya president Nur Nazirah Abdullah had suggested that public university fees be reduced by 50% if the hybrid learning system and flexible timetables are introduced in all public universities.

Khaled also advised students waiting for an offer to continue their studies at public higher learning institutions not to be cheated by fraudulent offers.

“The Unit Pusat Universiti (UPU) is still processing applications to public universities. They have not released any offer letters yet,” he said.