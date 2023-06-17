Deputy health minister Lukanisman Awang Sauni says a policy paper on the matter had already been presented.

PETALING JAYA: A special committee is being set up to look into devolution and power-sharing of the state’s health system, deputy health minister Lukanisman Awang Sauni said today.

The committee will be set up by the ministry on the orders of the prime minister and Sarawak premier.

He said a policy paper on the matter had already been presented, “which we will bring up and discuss together”, Lukanisman said, Borneo Post reported.

Lukanisman was visiting a dialysis centre in Miri.

The centre’s chairman, Lee Kim Shin, briefed Lukanisman on problems with red tape over renewal of licenses and lack of machines needed to cater for the growing number of patients.

Lukanisman agreed his ministry should refine the licensing process so that costs can be minimised.