The nation’s top men’s doubles team will face off against an Indian pair that have never beaten them in eight previous encounters.

PETALING JAYA: Top national doubles pair Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik are all set to win their first title this year after a superb run at the Indonesian Open.

The World No 3 pair are searching for their first title of the season after finishing as runners-up at the India Open last January in their only other final appearance so far this year.

Although the Indian pair they are facing in the final, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty, have had a similar great run at the Istora Senayan in Jakarta, the Malaysians have the edge in terms of their previous encounters.

Aaron-Wooi Yik have played the Indians on eight occasions and won every single time.

For Rankireddy-Shetty, who are 5th in the world ranking, this is their first final in the Super 1000 series and they are hoping to create history for Indian badminton.

Both pairs last met at the Sudirman Cup in May, where the Malaysians ran away to a 21-18, 21-19 victory.

In yesterday’s semi-final, Aaron-Wooi Yik showed their mettle in making a sensational comeback to win in the rubber set.

They defeated Pramudya Kusumawardana-Yeremia Erich Yoche Yacob Rambitan 12-21, 23-21, 21-13 on their home ground, with the whole crowd rallying behind them against the higher-ranked Malaysians.

With the Malaysian pair seeking their first title of the season and the Indians eyeing their first win in a Super 1000 series, fans can expect a historic clash in Jakarta.

The Indonesian Open men’s doubles finals is scheduled to be played at 3pm Malaysian time today.