She was informed by a ‘police officer’ that she was on a blacklist for money laundering.

KUANTAN: A woman doctor, who was panic-stricken when told she was wanted by police for money laundering, lost RM100,000 in a Macau scam.

Pahang police chief Yahaya Othman said the 28-year-old victim received a call on Friday from a man who introduced himself as an officer of the Inland Revenue Board.

“The man claimed that the doctor was involved in money laundering.

“The call was passed to a ‘police officer’ who confirmed that the woman had been blacklisted and was on a wanted list.”

Yahaya said the victim was instructed to open a new bank account and deposit RM100,000. The doctor provided all her banking information and was told to wait for her name to be removed from the “blacklist”.

The victim only realised she had been cheated when she found the money missing from her account and lodged a report at the Temerloh district police headquarters yesterday.