Penang police chief Khaw Kok Chin says the 32-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly insulting the Yang di-Pertuan Agong on social media.

GEORGE TOWN: The police have arrested a woman for allegedly posting offensive remarks against the Yang di-Pertuan Agong regarding the conferment of the “Tan Sri” title to DAP veteran Lim Kit Siang.

Penang police chief Khaw Kok Chin said the 32-year-old woman was arrested at the Seberang Perai Utara district police headquarters (IPD) on Tuesday.

“On June 7, several police reports were filed by the public regarding social media content that was deemed insulting towards the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and had the potential to disrupt public order.

“On June 13, the classified crime investigation unit (USJT) of Bukit Aman arrested the woman to assist in investigations,” he said in a statement today.

Based on preliminary investigations, Khaw said that in addition to insulting the King, the woman is believed to have implicated Lim as the instigator of the racial riots on May 13, 1969.

Khaw said following the arrest, the woman’s laptop, mobile phone, and SIM card were seized for further investigation.

He added that the woman was released on police bail on the same day of her arrest as she claimed to be six months pregnant.

“The case is being investigated by Bukit Aman under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act 1948 and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1988,” he said.