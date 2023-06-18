Dominic Lau says he intends to stand in one of the state seats in Seberang Perai.

GEORGE TOWN: Gerakan president Dominic Lau has confirmed that he will be vying for a seat in the coming Penang state elections.

Lau said he intends to stand in one of the state seats in Seberang Perai.

“I will announce the state constituency after the dissolution of the state legislative assembly,” he told reporters after opening the Penang Gerakan annual delegates conference today.

Commenting further, Lau said for the state polls that involve six states, the component party of Perikatan Nasional (PN) would only be contesting in four states – Penang, Negeri Sembilan, Selangor and Kedah.

“Gerakan will not be fielding candidates in Kelantan and Terengganu because in the 15th general election, PN used the PAS logo.

“Secondly, after seat negotiations, Bersatu and PAS will play a very important role and they have many incumbents in both states.

“The incumbents will be given priority as PN candidates to contest.

“Most of the incumbents are from PAS and 95% of the population are Malays. As such, both parties will play an active role in the two states (Kelantan and Terengganu) compared with Gerakan. This is why Gerakan is not contesting there,” he said.

In addition, Lau said the distribution of seats for the state polls would be finalised among PN component parties next Wednesday at PN headquarters in Kuala Lumpur.

Penang has 40 state assembly seats. In the 14th general election, Pakatan Harapan won 37 seats, while Barisan Nasional won two and PAS one.

Chief minister Chow Kon Yeow said the state government plans to dissolve the Penang state assembly on June 28 to make way for the state election.