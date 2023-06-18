After media reports of a search at Hamzah Zainudin’s home last week, the tax agency says enforcement is carried out without fear or favour.

PETALING JAYA: The Inland Revenue Board (LHDN) has rejected accusations of political motivation that followed media reports of a search of opposition leader Hamzah Zainudin’s house last week.

LHDN has not confirmed taking any action at Hamzah’s home and Hamzah himself denied there was a “raid” on his house in Damansara.

However, the board said today that inspections of taxpayers’ residential premises are part of enforcement activities carried out by the agency and not a move to target specific individuals, Berita Harian reported.

“The inspections do not target specific groups, instead, they are conducted on all taxpayers involved in tax-related investigations,” LHDN was quoted as saying.

“Enforcement is carried out without fear or favour. In fact, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has emphasised that LHDN should remain free from any influence,” it added.

Media reports last week spoke of a raid on Hamzah’s home. On Friday, Bersatu Supreme Council member Saifuddin Abdullah described the alleged raid as a “cheap political stunt” aimed at tarnishing PN’s image.

However, Hamzah, who is Perikatan Nasional secretary-general, denied that there had been a “raid”. He said: “What does ‘raid’ even mean here?”, adding that the allegations were made to defame him ahead of the coming state elections.

Hamzah also said he would take action against those responsible for making defamatory claims against him, including filing a police report and taking them to court.

On Friday, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said he was unaware of any action conducted at Hamzah’s house, adding that he would leave the matter to LHDN and investigative authorities.