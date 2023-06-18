The minister says ‘irresponsible parties’ had raised controversial issues during the 2022 election campaign, claiming it was their right to freedom of speech.

PETALING JAYA: Action will be taken against any politician, regardless of their party position, if they touch on sensitive issues during the coming state elections, communications and digital minister Fahmi Fadzil said.

He said there was a wrong perception that only certain people from certain groups would be detained.

He said legal action will be taken against any politician, regardless of their position in their parties.

“I need to remind and warn everyone – do not ever spread anything related to the 3Rs (racial and religious sensitivities and on royalty).

“If you do so, be ready to face the law and the authorities,” Bernama quoted him as saying after attending a cybersecurity campaign in Kuala Lumpur today.

Fahmi said certain parties had “irresponsibly and deliberately spread 3R issues” especially during the 2022 general election.

“This will not happen again,” he said. “We do not want democracy to be abused on the basis of freedom of speech.”

He said the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission had been instructed to step up monitoring efforts during the coming elections to the state assemblies of Kedah, Penang, Kelantan, Terengganu, Selangor and Negeri Sembilan.