Health minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa says there are more important things in the healthcare service for the government to deal with.

PETALING JAYA: There is nothing wrong with the nurses’ uniforms as they comply with guidelines set by the health ministry, says Dr Zaliha Mustafa.

The health minister said there are more important things for the government to give their attention to, such as providing the best healthcare service to the public, Berita Harian reported.

“I have already addressed this matter and in my opinion, there are clear guidelines for the nurses’ attire. I do not consider the uniform to be an issue,” she was quoted as saying.

Zaliha was responding to a remark by Kuantan MP Wan Razali Wan Nor, during the Dewan Rakyat sitting on Thursday, about the nurses’ uniforms being too tight and not shariah-compliant.

In debating the much-awaited health white paper on public health sector reforms, Wan Razali complained that nurses’ uniforms “show their body shape”.

In response, several organisations and individuals slammed the PAS MP for his remarks with the Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) president Dr Muruga Raj Rajathurai saying the uniforms are practical as they did not restrict the movement of nurses carrying out their duties.

The Malayan Nurses Union said their uniforms are designed to be functional and to make it easier for them to carry out their duties.

Yesterday, Cuepacs president Adnan Mat said the matter should not be blown out of proportion and that priority should be given to nurses’ welfare.