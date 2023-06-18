As seat negotiations continue, the PKR vice-president says Barisan Nasional (which holds 10 seats in the state assembly) must take PKR seriously.

PETALING JAYA: As Pakatan Harapan and Barisan Nasional continue seat negotiations in Terengganu, a PKR vice-president has urged BN to take the party seriously.

Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad said PKR is optimistic of winning several seats in the coming state elections, Bernama reported.

He said PKR had several advantages, among them its strength in urban seats. He noted that the party had won the Bandar seat in the 2013 general election.

“We have a history in Terengganu from the beginning of our establishment, for us it is important that we have a presence here,” said Nik Nazmi, who is PKR state chairman for Kelantan and Terengganu.

Speaking after meeting party members in Kuala Terengganu, he said the grassroot members want PKR to continue to have a foothold in Terengganu.

Nik Nazmi said the party’s optimism about winning state assembly seats was based on its past track record, demographic factors as well as surveys and research.

BN holds 10 seats in the 32-member Terengganu state assembly, while PAS holds the rest.

BN and PH, which are partners in the federal unity government, are in the midst of negotiations over seats to be contested. Nik Nazmi said the negotiations are expected to be completed within a week or two.