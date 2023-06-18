The deputy finance minister says it is one of several matters on the state of the country’s economy that the prime minister will speak about tomorrow.

JOHOR BAHRU: Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim is expected to announce several measures regarding the current state of the country’s economy, including mitigating the depreciation of the ringgit, tomorrow.

Deputy finance minister Ahmad Maslan said the announcement would be made by the prime minister at the launching of a programme at the Securities Commission in the afternoon.

“The prime minister will launch a programme there and he is expected to make certain announcements related to the economy. So, we wait for tomorrow,” he said at a press conference after visiting Wisma Bank Simpanan Nasional (BSN) Johor here.

The Pontian MP said this when asked to comment on the depreciation of the ringgit and the finance ministry’s plan to mitigate the matter.

Meanwhile, Ahmad said the third phase of the Rahmah cash aid would be paid before the Hari Raya Aidiladha celebration, involving a total of 8.4 million recipients with an allocation of RM2.14 billion.

He said the three groups that would receive the cash aid are households, involving a total of 3.9 million people, senior citizens who have no partner (1.2 million people), and singles (3.3 million people).

The deputy minister said the cash aid under the unity government is the largest in history compared with assistance given by the previous governments.

He added that appeals by individuals who were not selected could be made at the Inland Revenue Board (LHDN) offices or online from July 1.

Meanwhile, Ahmad said BSN is allocating RM900 million for the Kasih-Belia Micro Scheme as well as small traders and women micro schemes this year.

Therefore, he said the public is encouraged to use the opportunity to obtain financing between RM5,000 and RM50,000.

He said a total of RM1.6 billion for the micro-, small- and medium-enterprise (MSME) financing scheme has been distributed to 72,000 beneficiaries nationwide from 2020 until now.