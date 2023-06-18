Their hopes of victory in the men’s doubles final were dashed with their first loss to Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty in nine meetings.

JAKARTA: National men’s badminton doubles pair Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik failed to win the Indonesia Open doubles title when they lost to the Indian pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty in the final today.

The world’s third-ranked pair lost 21-17, 21-18 in 43 minutes, their first loss to the Indian pair in nine meetings.

Aaron-Wooi Yik, who had won the world championship in August 2022, failed to dominate the entire game while the Indian pair played without any pressure.

“We were not cool enough. Initially, we played well but when they won six consecutive points, we were rattled,” Aaron told reporters after the match here.

Wooi Yik said: “We tried our best to win but maybe not today. We were more on the defence and not aggressive enough.”

At last year’s Indonesian Open, Aaron-Wooi Yik were defeated by China’s Liu Yu Chen-Ou Xuan Yi 18-21, 13-21 in the semi-finals.

Malaysia’s doubles coaching director Rexy Mainaky praised Aaron-Wooi Yik’s determination and game which he said had changed a lot.

“The opportunity to become champions is there but the day has yet to come,” he said, adding that both need to continue playing aggressively and maintain consistency and improve physical and individual training.