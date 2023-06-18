Umno secretary-general Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki says the nine seats will be finalised by the top leadership.

JOHOR BAHRU: Seat allocation negotiations between Pakatan Harapan and Barisan Nasional for the upcoming state elections are almost done, with only nine seats yet be settled.

Umno secretary-general Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said talks involving the BN-PH negotiation committee were, in fact, completed.

He said this has put to rest claims by certain quarters that the unity government is unstable.

Asyraf, who is also the unity government secretariat head, said the overlapping claims for the nine seats, involving all six states, would be finalised by the top leadership.

“We are at the last stage with matters to be finalised at the presidential level.

“Of the 245 state seats to be contested, we only have nine with overlapping claims.

“Percentage-wise, this means 99.7% of the seats have been finalised.

“Negotiations proceeded smoothly and harmoniously,” he told reporters after a walkabout at the Mara educational institution carnival here today.

The six states facing elections soon are Kedah, Penang, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Terengganu and Kelantan.