At a townhall event with students in Kelantan, Anwar Ibrahim says he will meet education officials to discuss the appropriate flexibility.

PETALING JAYA: The government may allow a relaxation of rules on concerts and cultural events held at public universities, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim suggested today.

He said he would meet officials of the higher education ministry on Wednesday to discuss the appropriate flexibility on the organisation of concerts, Bernama reported.

He said he would listen to views on the matter.

However, “I am not giving leeway for youths to be corrupted. It is important to safeguard your moral standards,” he said.

“The government will probably give relaxation in the organisation of programmes such as cultural events, but they should be held on a small scale and controlled manner,” he was quoted as saying.

His remarks were made at a townhall gathering with students of Universiti Malaysia Kelantan in Bachok, in response to a student’s question.

The student wanted to know what action the government would take following criticism of a recent concert held at a public university, believed to be in Terengganu, after a video clip was widely shared showing male and female students standing close together during the concert.

A student at UMK’s Kota campus, Khairul Anwar Kamal Apandi, said the organisation of concerts at universities should be scrutinised to prevent unfortunate incidents.

Having concerts could help students to de-stress, however, it should be monitored, he was quoted as saying.