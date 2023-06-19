Amirudin Shari says there has been confusion about a public services department circular regarding the policy on permanent posts for contract staff.

SHAH ALAM: A total of 5,000 of the 7,000 Selangor government contract civil servants have been absorbed into permanent positions so far, said Selangor menteri besar Amirudin Shari.

He said the figure showed that there was a high rate of absorption into permanent positions in Selangor, in line with the recommendations of the state’s public services commission.

“Most of those absorbed are experienced individuals from various positions including administrative and diplomatic officers who are largely absorbed into permanent positions at the federal level,” Bernama reported him as saying.

Amirudin also said he would check with the public services department about a circular on the policy regarding permanent appointments of contract civil servants.

“I think there is a misunderstanding about the circular…Other states did not cancel the circular nor did they implement it. That is the initial feedback,” he said.

The state government had come under criticism from Cuepacs, the civil service union federation, over a reported cancellation of a policy to absorb contract staff.