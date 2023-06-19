Bukit Aman CID director Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay, who previously led the counter-terrorism division, is said to be one of four names shortlisted for the post.

PETALING JAYA: Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay is among the candidates being considered for the deputy inspector-general of police (DIGP) post, following Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani’s decision to step down as the nation’s top cop.

Ayob, who is currently Bukit Aman’s criminal investigation department (CID) director, is said to be among the four shortlisted to take over from the current deputy IGP, Razarudin Husain, who is expected to succeed Acryl Sani next month.

A source close to the matter told FMT that the Police Force Commission had submitted the names to the home ministry.

“The list includes Internal Security and Public Order Department director Hazani Ghazali,” the source said.

Last September, Hazani was named Bukit Aman’s operations director for the 15th general election (GE15) to ensure the smooth running of the polls nationwide.

However, the source did not divulge the names of the other two candidates.

Ayob previously headed Bukit Aman’s counter-terrorism division before being appointed as the Johor police chief in 2020.

It was during his stint in Johor that he received a death threat, allegedly from the now-defunct Tamil Eelam Liberation Tigers (LTTE) group. It was believed to be linked to the arrest of two DAP assemblymen who were alleged to have been connected to the group.

In Dec 2021, Ayob returned to Bukit Aman as its narcotics CID director before being named to the current position in April this year.

The reshuffle of the top two is imminent after Acryl Sani decided to step down three months early to accept an offer outside the force.

His contract is supposed to end in October.

Earlier, Acryl confirmed with Berita Harian that he is retiring from the police force in the first week of July.

In addition, the source told FMT that Acryl is expected to become the chairman of Bank Pembangunan.

FMT has contacted the bank for confirmation.