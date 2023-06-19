Reghu PV Bhaskaran changed his plea to guilty to three alternative charges.

KUALA LUMPUR: A company director was fined RM60,000 by the sessions court here today after he pleaded guilty to three charges of falsifying claims under the Malaysian Indian Community Transformation Unit (Mitra) two years ago.

Judge Azura Alwi sentenced Reghu PV Bhaskaran, 63, after he changed his plea to guilty to three alternative charges at today’s proceedings.

The court also ordered him to serve 21 months in prison if he failed to pay the fine.

Reghu pleaded guilty to using two invoices totalling RM25,000 and one payment voucher of RM5,000 he knew to be false in supporting documents submitted for Mitra claims.

All the offences were committed at Mitra in Putrajaya on May 5, 2021.

Reghu was charged under Section 471 of the Penal Code and punishable under Section 465 of the same code, which carries a maximum jail term of two years, or a fine, or both.

The prosecution was handled by Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission deputy public prosecutor ‘Afif Ali, while Reghu was represented by lawyer Hamidi Noh.