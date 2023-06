They were travelling together with their son from Kuantan to Kuala Terengganu when their vehicle crashed into a trailer lorry.

KUALA BERANG: An elderly couple was killed after the 4WD vehicle they were travelling in crashed into a trailer lorry at KM392.9 of the East Coast Expressway 2 (LPT2), Bukit Besi-Ajil, last night.

Hulu Terengganu district police chief Hasmeera Hassan said Mohd Ghani, 68, and his wife Minah Abdullah, 69, from Kampung Tok Rimau in Kuala Terengganu, died on the spot from severe body injuries in the 9pm incident.

He added that preliminary investigations found that the victims were believed to be travelling from Kuantan to Kuala Terengganu when the vehicle, driven by their son, rear-ended a trailer lorry carrying oil palm dregs, which was heading to Kota Bharu, on the left lane.

“The impact of the crash had caused severe damage to the front part of the vehicle.

“The couple’s son suffered broken legs, while the lorry driver and his attendant escaped unhurt,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Hasmeera added that firemen from the Bandar Al-Muktafi Billah Shah fire and rescue station arrived at the scene and extricated the bodies to be sent to Hospital Hulu Terengganu for post-mortem.

He said the case was being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.