Sabah FC’s Rizal Ghazali also claims trial to committing mischief by damaging the victim’s phone during the incident.

PETALING JAYA: Sabah FC player Rizal Ghazali has claimed trial to assaulting his girlfriend and damaging her handphone at a hotel two weeks ago.

The 31-year-old former national footballer made the plea after the charges were read before magistrate Zhafran Rahim Hamzah at the magistrates’ court here, Sinar Harian reported.

The defender who plays in the Malaysia Super League (MSL) was charged under Section 323 of the Penal Code with hitting Hani Farhana Hasrul Sani, 37. He faces up to a year in jail or a RM2,000 fine, or both, if convicted.

Rizal was also charged under Section 427 of the Penal Code with committing mischief by damaging Hani’s phone. He faces up to three months in prison or a fine, or both, if found guilty.

Both offences allegedly occurred at a hotel room in Petaling Jaya around 6am on June 7.

Zhafran allowed the accused to post bail at RM3,500 with one surety and was ordered to not disturb the victim and witnesses. Case mention was fixed for Aug 24.

Deputy public prosecutor Siti Maryam Jamilah Kamal prosecuted while lawyer Suraj Singh represented Rizal.

Rizal was arrested on June 7 and held at the Petaling Jaya district police headquarters (IPD). The police were reported to have said that a misunderstanding between the footballer and a woman led to her sustaining injuries and caused damage to her mobile phone.