KUALA LUMPUR: The government will table an Omnibus bill to authorise data sharing between its ministries and agencies, says economy minister Rafizi Ramli.

An Omnibus bill is a proposed law that covers a number of diverse topics.

The tabling of the bill is part of Putrajaya’s efforts to establish Padu, an integrated database that allows for information to be shared between various arms of government.

Previously, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim had announced the Padu programme as a way for the government to make better decisions based on granular, holistic data.

Speaking in the Dewan Negara today, Rafizi said previous efforts to create such a database were unsuccessful as the laws empowering the respective ministries had distinct rules on data sharing.

By introducing the Omnibus bill, the government will not need to amend each and every single Act that empowers the respective ministries or agencies, he said.

In response to a question by Senator Aknan Ehtook on how the Padu programme can continue even if there is a change in government, Rafizi said the Omnibus bill would address this.

“It won’t just make sharing data an obligation, it will mandate the process of continued data sharing to guarantee that Padu will stay a comprehensive central database for the government.”