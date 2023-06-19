Amanah’s Wan Abdul Rahim Wan Abdullah says the Umno veteran is the next biggest political icon in Kelantan after the late Nik Abdul Aziz Nik Mat.

PETALING JAYA: An Amanah leader has called for Umno veteran Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah to lead Barisan Nasional and Pakatan Harapan’s election machinery in Kelantan for the coming state election.

Amanah central committee member Wan Abdul Rahim Wan Abdullah said Tengku Razaleigh, also known as Ku Li, was a political icon in Kelantan and could trigger a wave of support for BN and PH in the election.

Wan Abdul Rahim, a former Kota Bharu MP, also said Tengku Razaleigh was the next biggest political icon in Kelantan after PAS’ former spiritual leader, the late Nik Abdul Aziz Nik Mat.

He also said he believed BN could defend the eight seats it won in the 2018 general election, and even win 16 more in the election.

However, he said, this depended on the election strategy employed by BN and PH.

PH failed to win a single parliamentary or state seat in Kelantan in 2018, while BN won in eight state and five parliamentary constituencies.

In the 15th general election (GE15), PAS swept all the 14 parliamentary seats up for grabs.

Tengku Razaleigh, who was Malaysia’s longest-serving MP up until GE15, failed to defend his Gua Musang parliamentary seat last November.

He had served the constituency for close to 50 years but lost by 163 votes to PAS’ Azizi Abu Naim, who secured 21,826 votes.

One of the few members of royalty to have thrown their hats into the political arena, he is the great-grandson of Sultan Muhammad III of Kelantan and also the granduncle of the current ruler, Sultan Muhammad V.