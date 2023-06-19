Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man says Anwar Ibrahim was merely talking about a continuation of projects under the environment and water ministry, which he previously led.

PETALING JAYA: A PAS leader has downplayed Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s efforts to resolve Kelantan’s water problems, describing them as “nothing new”.

Anwar announced yesterday that he had approved an immediate allocation of RM500 million to resolve the state’s water woes. He said the relevant agencies have been told to expedite the Tok Bali water plant project and the replacement of water pipes in Bachok.

In a Facebook post today, PAS deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said Anwar’s announcement was merely a continuation of projects under the environment and water ministry, which he led during Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s administration.

“I welcome the announcement by the prime minister to address the water supply problems in Kelantan,” said Tuan Ibrahim. “However, there was nothing new in the announcement. It is merely continuing what has been implemented by the ministry when I was leading it.”

Tuan Ibrahim also claimed that the Tok Bali water plant project was not new, saying it was just a name change from the Semerak water plant project.

“The name Semerak was given due to its location on the banks of the Semerak River and land owned by the Semerak irrigation and drainage department,” he said.

“God willing, I believe the project will be completed according to schedule and will benefit the people.”