The fake letter renewed speculation on Khairy Jamaluddin’s future following his sacking from Umno.

PETALING JAYA: A letter purportedly of PKR secretary-general Saifuddin Nasution Ismail offering Khairy Jamaluddin the PKR deputy president’s post is fake, according to the party.

The letter, which bore a PKR letterhead, had circulated on social media earlier today, renewing speculation on the former Umno Youth chief’s future following his sacking from Umno.

A senior party leader told FMT the font was different, saying “we don’t use that font”.

FMT has also reached out to Saifuddin for comment.

MORE TO COME

